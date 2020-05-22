Transport migrants, KCR to officials

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to ensure that no migrant worker is forced to walk to their native States under any circumstances. He asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to see that sufficient number of trains are arranged to carry them to their places. He also said that if trains are not available then buses must be hired to transport the workers to their native places. He also called upon the migrant workers not to take risks and said the Telangana government will take responsibility of dropping them safely at their destinations.

