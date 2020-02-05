Transport Minister Ajay Kumar urges public to avoid single use plastic

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar called upon public to extend their cooperation to the efforts being made by the State government in avoiding use of single use plastic.

He flagged of an awareness rally organised by NRI Parents Association and Lions Club of Diamond in Khammam on Wednesday. Organising regular awareness programmes was essential to educate the public on achieving plastic-free Khammam, he said.

The Minister stated that plastic waste was the major part of the five tonnes of garbage collected every day under Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits. He reminded that single use plastic was banned under the KMC limits.

The public and business establishments have to respond positively and involve in the campaign against plastic and avoid use of plastic carry bags. Instead they should encourage public to use bags made of cloth and jute to protect environment, Ajay Kumar suggested.

NRI Parents Association office bearer Y Venkateswar Rao, District Sports Officer Paramdhama Reddy, Lions Club of Diamond office bearers V Srinivas, Swarooparani, Raghavaiah, YV Naidu and others were present.

