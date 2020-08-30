Transport Minister felicitates Khammam District Collector

Karnan was felicitated by the Minister and Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj on the occasion of completion of two years as Khammam Collector on Sunday at a programme at Chintakani in the district

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar showered praise on District Collector RV Karnan for running the district administration in an effective manner for the past couple of years.

Karnan was felicitated by the Minister and Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj on the occasion of completion of two years as Khammam Collector on Sunday at a programme at Chintakani in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar appreciated the Collector for his committed efforts in taking the government welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the needy and implementing the developmental programmes.

‘Karnan left a mark of his own on the district administration and earned a reputation as an effective administrator. Khammam stood at first place in the state in terms of highest voting percentage in Assembly elections’, the minister said.

ZP Chairman Kamalraj recalled that Karnan received Telangana State Democracy Award in this January from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for his outstanding contribution in conducting local bodies elections.

He also received ‘Seva Award’ from Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana Chapter for the year 2018-19 from the Governor and Indian Red Cross Society President Tamilisai Soundararajan in October 2019.

Initiatives such as ‘Mission Naari’ aimed at preventing anaemia among adolescent girls and women of reproductive age and launching online Prajavani earned much praise for the Collector from different sections, Ajay Kumar pointed out.

One of the unique initiatives taken by Karnan was to set up a day care centre for the elders in Khammam city, the minister said and wished the Collector to continue his efforts for the development of the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .