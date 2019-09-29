Transport Minister to inaugurate children traffic training park in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:12 pm

Karimnagar: The stage is all set for inauguration of a children traffic training park at the District Transport Office, Thimmapur. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is scheduled to inaugurate the park on Sunday morning.

District transport officials established the traffic training park to educate children about traffic rules and reduce road accidents.

In the wake increasing road accidents each year, Telangana government had constituted a sub-committee to study the issue in 2016. The then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao proposed to establish children traffic awareness parks. Following this, the Telangana Motor Vehicle Inspectors Association came forward to establish children traffic training park with its own expenses and finalized Karimangar DTO office.

Though there are similar parks in the country, the one here is the biggest spread over two acres land along with all modern facilities to educate children about traffic rules.

Besides 20 feet wide roads, traffic signals, a market, a hospital zone, a school zone, petrol bunk, foot over bridge, parking zone, bus shelters, unmanned railway crossing, zebra crossing and others are part of the park.

A three-staged training curriculum has been designed and initially, children below 15 years will be allowed to enter into park through a footpath and occupy seats in 100 seated capacity auditorium where they will get theoretical knowledge about traffic rules. The one hour-length theory class comprises of power point presentation and short films on road accidents and safety norms.

In the second phase, children will get practical knowledge. They will be allowed to enter into real time road track along with bicycles.

They will be explained how to observe traffic, take turns by following traffic sign boards, park cycles at parking lots, measures to be taken at petrol bunks, school zones and hospitals. They also explained about fines if they violate traffic rules. On the other hand, children below seven years will be trained about traffic rules in enclosed road track on which they can ride tricycles.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Puppala Srinivas said it would help the children to move on roads without violating traffic norms and avoid accidents.

Informing to collect minimum fee from the students of private schools, students studying in government schools would be given training in free of cost besides providing transportation facility.

