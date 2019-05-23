Transport official in ACB net in Vikarabad

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have unearthed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.25 crore from the house of A Praveen Kumar, an administrative officer working at the District Transport Office in Vikarabad district.

The ACB officials caught him at his office on Wednesday afternoon when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 through his private agents Adil Khan and M Ravinder from a complainant M Ramesh Babu, ACB Ranga Reddy district Range Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suryanarayana said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Kumar allegedly demanded bribe from Babu, a resident of Pargi in Vikarabad, for doing an official favour to issue the Registration Certificate of his vehicle.

The bribe was received by a private agent Adil Khan on behalf of Kumar and handed over to another agent M Ravinder. The amount was recovered from the possession of Ravinder. In addition to the trap case, the ACB also booked a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Kumar and raided his house in Kothapet on Thursday.

Property documents related to a house costing Rs 55 lakh, 4.5 acres of agricultural land worth over Rs 72 lakh at Chityal in Nalgonda, two plots in Nizamabad district and bank deposits, all worth over Rs 2.25 crore were found. Kumar was working in Vikarabad since July 2018.

