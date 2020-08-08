Trap placed to capture cattle-killing leopard in Medak

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Medak: In a bid to catch the leopard which has been preying on domestic cattle in Ramayampet, Shankarampet, Havelighanpur and other mandals in Medak district, the forest officials placed a trap at Kamaram village of Shankarampet (R) mandal on Saturday.

District Forest Officer, Medak, M Padmajarani said they had also kept ready a rescue van close to the place to shift the wild cat immediately after its capture from the place and release in deep forest without harming the animal.

The leopard has killed dozens of farmers’ domestic animals in cattle-sheds located on the outskirts of villages and close to the forest fringe. However, the wild animal has not harmed any human being so far.

Though the forest department was paying compensation to the farmers, those whose cattle were killed, the farmers and local public representatives were insisting that the forest authorities catch the leopard, since the farmers living in the forest fringe are scared to come out of their homes at the night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .