Travellers to look for alternative accommodation post-Covid

Leisure travellers are looking at small homes and private houses as their stay option rather than opting for hotels which are still considered unsafe.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Travel enthusiasts are looking at more safer options for travel and stay in the post Covid world and this has given rise to a new segment called alternative accommodation, said Glenn D Fogel, president and CEO, Booking Holdings. Speaking at a virtual global business summit, Fogel said that leisure travellers are looking at small homes and private houses as their stay option rather than opting for hotels which are still considered unsafe.

“Since the travel restrictions got lifted, we are witnessing a shift in consumer behaviour. About 40 per cent of the new bookings that we got are for alternative accommodation which is a small house or private home or even a bungalow by the beach wherein the consumer does not need to share the place with anyone. We are anticipating that even after the Covid is over, people will still prefer alternative accommodation to regular hotels as their choice of stay,” said Fogel.

He also mentioned that hotels have a double sword issue wherein they were already dealing with low demand and now this increase in alternative accommodation will hit them harder. In terms of recovery, the Booking Holdings CEO said that to go back to 2019 numbers, the hospitality and tourism industry will take at least 3 years. And he also informed that the industry worldwide has seen job losses in the range of 100 to 200 million.

