Treasure hunters vandalize ancient temple in Nagarkurnool

Published: 7:17 pm

Nagarkurnool: In what is believed to have been an act of treasure hunters, unidentified miscreants vandalized the Chennakesava temple located on the outskirts of Rayalagandi village in Padara mandal on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temple is located around two km from the village and is believed to be an ancient temple which was built centuries ago.

The treasure hunters dug open the ‘dhwaja sthamba’ of the temple some time around Tuesday midnight. The temple priests who live a little distance away from the temple lodged a complaint with Padara police, who are investigating the case.

