A treat for ancient art lovers

An insight into to the life of artisans working on different forms of arts, the book Perspective on Work, Home, and Identity from Artisans in Telangana is a work of perseverance by Chandan Bose, assistant professor of Anthropology at the Department of liberal Arts at IIT-Hyderabad.

Through long hours of observation, lengthy conversations and a substantial amount of time spent to understand the art, the artisans and the many challenges being faced by them in the era of internet, the author throws a light on the everyday life of an artisan in Telangana, while imparting an ethnographic account to it.

The book not only depicts the day-to-day life of an artisan with a crisply written story of Danalakota Vaikuntam Nakesh and his family, from Cheriyal of Jangaon district, but also gives a pictorial representation of the uniqueness of patam-pradarshankatha – the craft of story-telling with the help of vibrantly painted murals, masks, figurines, toys and scroll paintings – mastered by the artist community of naaqashor nakash, and the role played by different castes in the way the art form is brought out.

With references to quotes by well-known sociologists, philosophers and anthropologists such as Plato and Fritz Heineman, the book is a treat to enthusiasts, budding social anthropologists, historians and students of fine arts.

The detailed explanation of usage of technologies and the nuances used by the practitioner, inputs into how to sit while painting and how to hold the brushes provides the know-how of the art of patam-pradarshankatha, making the book a useful tool to many.

An elaboration of the myriad scenes of the Danalakota household’s day-to-day activities, linguistic structures, vocabulary, and practices used to negotiate a market for their craft forms the crux of the book which is a pleasure to read, especially for those who are fascinated towards crafts, anthropology and ancient arts forms.

