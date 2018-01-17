Treat for Carnatic music lovers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Music lovers in Hyderabad, especially those who closely follow Carnatic music and Tyagaraja Sankeertanas are in for a treat this week. A four-day Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF), organised by Sanskriti Foundation, is all set to begin from January 18 at Shilparamam.

Being held for the past two years, the Tyagaraja Aaradhanostavam is a tribute to saint Sri Tyagaraja Swamy by artists from twin cities and lovers of classical music.

The concert is the brainchild of Vasu popularly known as Violin Vasu, who established the Sanskriti Foundation. He is the student of Annavarapu Ramaswamy, the disciple of Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu, descendant of the guru-sisya parampara of Saint Tyagaraja.

The focus of the Sanskriti Organisation is to bring all artists on one platform and encourage students of Carnatic classical music to hone their skills.

“Every year, artists from Hyderabad travel to Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu to take part in the Tyagaraja Aradhan, which is usually held between January 2 and 6. That is why, instead of organising music festival around January 6, we decided to hold it from January 18,” said Venu Dorai Raj, media-in -charge of the programme.

While there are many places where the Aaradhana is conducted in the city, but Shilparamam has more scope for performances to be presented in an aesthetic manner. The concert is an effort of Telugu classical artists to recognise and honour contribution of Sri Tyagaraja Swami in Carnatic music. The programme is being conducted in association with print partners ‘Telangana Today‘.

Schedule:

January 18: Inauguration by Sri Annvarapu Ramaswamy followed by performance of Vizianagaram D Vardhani, B Padma

January 19: Performances by Sangeet Kala sisters, Dr Radha Sarangapani, Kolanka brothers

January 20: Group and solo music recital by students of different gurus at 9 am

January 21: Nagara Sankeerthana at 8 am. Felicitation of Sangeetha Vidwan Akella Mallikarjuna Sharma at 9 am followed by Pancharatan Gosthi Ganam