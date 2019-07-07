Treat membership drive as a movement, TRS cadre told

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday urged TRS activists to treat the ongoing membership drive as a movement. He formally launched the event in several parts of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy urged the activists to intensify the drive and enroll as many members as possible. He advised them to explain about the welfare schemes and developmental activities being taken up by the government and asked them to complete the process to achieve target by the July 10 deadline. He said many were voluntarily coming forward to join the TRS after being impressed with the initiatives.

