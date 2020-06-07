Set up Covid isolation centres in districts: Eatala tells officials

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: With cases of coronavirus rising steadily, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Sunday directed health officials to provide treatment facilities to patients with cough, cold and other Covid-19 symptoms at local health care facilities in the district.

To accommodate such patients, Rajender in a review meeting on Sunday directed officials to set up isolation facilities at district health care centres, which will help reduce pressure of Covid-19 positive patients at Gandhi Hospital.

The Minister urged general public to cooperate with health officials so that mild coronavirus positive patients, instead of hospitalisation, are allowed to stay in their homes during isolation.

There were instances where local residents have objected to the presence of a Covid-19 positive patient in their neighbourhood.

A large number of mild Covid-19 positive patients are also reluctant to stay in their homes during the 14-day isolation period and are insisting that they be treated at government hospitals.

The ICMR guidelines have allowed mild and pre-symptomatic Covid-19 positive cases to stay at their homes. However, allowing coronavirus positive cases to stay at home for isolation will only be possible if individuals and the society cooperates, Rajender said.

Senior health officials including Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao were present in the review.

