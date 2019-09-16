‘Treat Urdu news channels on par with other languages’

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Wanaparthy: Urdu journalists working in various mandals of Wanaparthy district submitted a representation to District Collector Sweta Mohanty urging her to follow the interim orders given by the High Court of Telangana to treat Urdu news channels on par with news channels of other languages and to allow Urdu journalists working in the district to upload their applications for processing of accreditation cards.

Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Union had filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging GO MS No 239, which classified the media linguistically with regard to allocation of accreditation cards to working journalists.

On August 30, the High Court passed an interim order, directing the respondents to give equal status to Urdu journalists in the Schedule-c on par with Schedule-B and in Schedule-F. The Court said that Telangana Urdu news channels under serial number ‘4’ shall be treated on par with the serial number ‘1’ and directed the respondents to permit Urdu journalists to upload their applications for accreditation.

As the District Collector was also the Chairman of the District Media Accreditation Committee, Urdu journalists from the district met Collector Sweta Mohanty at the District Collectorate during Prajavani on Monday and requested her to follow the court orders while granting accreditation for the year 2019-2020.

