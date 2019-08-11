Treating the Army men for free

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: With an unfulfilled dream of joining the Indian army and serving the nation, a true patriot Dr Chetan Raaj finds his own way to be among them. A strong follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Dr Chetan treats servicemen and ex-servicemen for free at his homoeopathy clinic in the city.

“I wanted to join the military after my graduation from Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery. But, there were no postings open for homoeopathy doctors in the army. Thus, I started serving ex-servicemen without charging,” says Dr Chetan who has a clinic at Begumpet and Narayanguda.

Serving from the past eight years, Dr Chetan has always had passion towards homoeopathy. “Since childhood, I was always treated with homoeopathy even if it was simple cough and cold. And so, I developed interest in becoming a homoeopathy doctor myself.”

Serving more than thousand servicemen and ex-servicemen till today, Dr Chetan says, “These people who are into combat roles serving at the border, due to carrying weights and excessive training regularly develop lower back pains, joint pains or arthritis by the time they reach middle-age. There are also people who suffer from migraine, thyroid, and digestive issues.”

Apart from treating, he also interacts with the nation servers who share their experiences. “A patient of mine was a commando who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. They were going to have pooris for lunch but by then they received a call that they have to go on a mission. So, he and his companions kept their share of pooris in their pockets and left. It took them many days to return and they were just left with the pooris they had in their pockets. Also, because it was freezing cold, they had to wait for dawn so some warmth could make the poori edible,” recalls the 31-year-old Dr Chetan who finds immense pride in serving such true heroes of the nation.