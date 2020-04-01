TREDA donates Rs. 21 lakhs to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) has pledged to donate Rs. 21 lakhs to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation.

Under the current food distribution program, the charitable foundation in partnership with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been engaged in social activity by supplying meal at an economical price of Rs. 5 to the poor and needy people.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Annapurna meals are now being provided free of cost to the poor and needy. In view of the current scenario and to help Hare Krishna Movement keep up with the meal program, the members of TREDA have come forward and pledged Rs. 21 lakhs.

R Chalapathi Rao, President – Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) said, “the daily cost incurred by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation is to the extent of Rs.1 lakh and taking into consideration the lockdown period of 21 days, TREDA has decided to contribute Rs. 21 lakhs for this charitable cause.”

