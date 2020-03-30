Trees to render a calming effect

By | Published: 12:14 am 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Trees are our important survival tools. There are many environmental benefits of planting a tree and plantation is the need of the hour. It has tremendous benefits for the overall improvement of the environment, said Prof. Ayub Khan, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Launching a plantation drive on the varsity campus, Prof. Ayub said that plantation not only helps restore the quality of life but also contributes to the environment and help fight climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, advisor to MANUU’s directorate of distance education Prof. V. Venkaiah said that trees not only have a calming effect but they also act as natural air conditioning and help to save water.

He advised everyone to plant at least one plant in a year and see the benefits of it.

Distance Education director Prof. Abul Kalam spoke about the importance of plants, conservation of nature and environment. He said that it is a well-known fact that trees purify the air.

A large number of teaching faculty, officers, and staff participated in the plantation drive.

