Treeview forays into India with launch of Smart LED TVs

Hyderabad: Treeview, Thailand-based LED TV and appliances manufacturer, entered into India with the launch of a range of Smart Android Full HD TV models. The company has entered into a global partnership with QThree Ventures to introduce its products in India, Middle East, European and select African countries.

Treeview has introduced a range of smart televisions ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches, with a host of features such as Smart Apps (Facebook, YouTube Cast, Eshare, Miracast etc.).

Indian consumers will have access to the products at prices starting from Rs 11,990 for a smart 32 inch TV up to Rs 45,990 for a Smart 4K 65 inch TV. Its non-smart LED TVs are priced at Rs 6,990 for 24 inches and Rs 8,990 for 32 inches.

The company will soon be expanding its range of televisions to include exclusive frameless televisions up to 96 inches. Along with QThree Ventures, Treeview will also be launching laser TVs for the first time in India, which is scalable between 100 inches to 300 inches.

QThree Ventures plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a JV with Abaj Techpark in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India.

Jubin Peter, founder, QThree Ventures said, “Given our expertise and experience in the Indian consumer electronics market, we understand that Treeview has packed in a host of features that provides consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices. Our aim is to target every family residing in metros, tier 2, 3 and 4 cities with Treeview’s line-up of products.”

