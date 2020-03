By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Saturday extended the date for submission of mandatory documents i.e., hard copies of the testimonies for the post of Degree Principal till April 15.

The Board, in a press release, said that in view of prevailing situation owing to coronavirus, the last date was extended. The candidates who have applied have to submit the hard copies at TREI-RB Office, it said, adding that all other dates remain changed.