TREI-RB lecturers selection list released

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Wednesday released the final selection list of candidates for the post of degree lecturers in the subjects including Statistics, Electronics, Business Administration and Telugu language.

The Board which conducted interviews for the degree lecturer posts recently has placed the list of selected candidates on its website www.treirb.telangana.gov.in.

The candidates were advised to visit the website for selection list and other details.

