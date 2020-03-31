TREI-RB postpones last date for principal post applications

By | Published: 12:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Tuesday said the last date for submission of hard copies of the online application along with all testimonials for the posts of degree college principal at the office of TREI-RB, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank was postponed.

The decision was taken in view of the lockdown. The TREI-RB said a revised date for submission of hard copies would be announced later.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .