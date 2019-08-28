TREI-RB recruits 281 JL posts

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) has successfully completed selection process for recruitment to 281 posts of junior college lecturers in 12 subjects in TREI.

The Board on Wednesday uploaded a list of provisionally selected candidates on its websites www.treirb.telangana.gov.in and www.treirb.net.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter