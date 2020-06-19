TREIS registers 95 pass percentage in Inter results

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: Junior colleges of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) have registered 95.3 percentage of passes in the intermediate second year results. Out of 2,490 students who appeared for the inter second-year exams, 2,374 have cleared them.

In a release on Friday, TREIS said of 35 TSR junior colleges in the State, nine have secured 100 per cent passes besides about 75 per cent students have got above 90 per cent marks.

Of the total 2,582 students appeared in the first-year exams, 90.9 per cent have passed and about 70 per cent students got above 90 percent marks, it said.

Similarly, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) junior colleges have recorded 91.77 percentage of passes in the results of the second-year intermediate.

A total of 2,212 students from the BC Welfare Institutions appeared for the second-year exams of which 2,030 have passed. In the case of the first-year result, as many as 2,329 students took the exams and 2,033 of have cleared, the Society said.

