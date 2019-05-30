Note the trends from lighting section to get perfect décor upgrade

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Choosing the right lights significantly enhances the whole look and feel of your house. So, while buying those lamps, it is important to put some thought into buying the right ones. Also, try and keep track of the trends in the lighting section to up your décor game.

Concealed

Concealed lighting also known as cove lighting is a form of indirect lighting, where the light is directed towards the ceiling, and the lighting fixtures are concealed. The resulting illumination is soft and diffused, though it needn’t always be so. It works particularly well when placed above crown mouldings or hidden behind valances.

On fabrics

LED lights are something that go with any material, yes, even fabrics. Why go through the hassle of incorporating cherry lights separately, when you can actually get the LED-lit curtains for your bedrooms? These curtains would go perfectly with any kind of décor and instantly change the whole vibe of the room.

Brass touch

If you are somebody who loves to have that desi touch in your décor, having brass accessories around is the best way to go. And when it comes to lighting, you could choose to go all out or keep it simple with this brass trend. Brass lamps would work great in your dining room and the meditation corner.

High-low

The series of lights that hang in a high-low pattern is a big thing right now. Be it for the table top area or for your favourite corner, it fits well in any space. While you are thinking about hanging lights at different heights, you might also want to consider this rise and fall in light. The height of this light is adjustable and they are commonly used over dining tables.