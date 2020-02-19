Trendy hairstyles for this summer

By | Caroline Ken | Published: 5:00 pm

The season of summer is around the corner, our skin, diet, styling of clothes and hair needs to be changed accordingly, especially our hair. When we think of summer; we think of having pretty pixie haircut but also having long hair is love; we go in deep dilemma to cut our hair or let them be long this summer.

Girls with long hair can sport a lot of trendy hair styles like French braids, Dutch braids, fish tails and high knot buns with knotted hair-bands. Also today, hair colour is making high rounds among the youth. One can go for hair colours like burgundy, sea blue, maroon red, which’ll add sparks to ones’ personality.Girls with short hair have a positive point as it is easier for them to go for hair scarves and cute little ponytails. Whether long or short keep your hair healthy this 2020.

