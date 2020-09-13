Trent Boult joins MI camp, breaks middle stump in training

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians Twitter account, the pacer was seen bowling a delivery that uprooted the top half part of the middle stumps.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians camp and had his first training session recently. However, the southpaw hasn’t lost the touch of speed and accuracy as he had broken the middle stump into two pieces during his first training session.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians Twitter account, the pacer was seen bowling a delivery that uprooted the top half part of the middle stumps. An impressed Mahela Jayawardene, who was standing at the stumps took out the broken stump and kept it aside. In the absence of experienced Lasith Malinga, who chose to skip the tournament, Boult will form a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah when the Indian Premier League kicks off in UAE on September 19.

Meanwhile, Jayant Yadav, the spinner in the squad, said that they are getting used to the new normal and ready to launch their campaign on a high. “We are now used to these conditions. But more than the game I missed the camaraderie between players and the dressing room atmosphere. Luckily we had a camp in Mumbai,” he said.