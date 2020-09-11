Trevor Bayliss has a great understanding of the game: Brad Haddin

‘Wriddhiman Saha is up there with Tim Paine as classical glovemen of the world’

Hyderabad: In this year’s reshuffle, Sunrisers Hyderabad team brought in two Australians in Trevor Bayliss, England’s World Cup winning coach, and Brad Haddin in the backroom staff. The former Test wicketkeeper Haddin, who succeeded Adam Gilchrist in international cricket, had served as fielding coach of the Australian team. However, it will be Haddin’s maiden appearance as coach in IPL. But the Covid-19 and the lockdown have brought in new challenges to the team.

“It has been very exciting for the first couple of weeks and because of the extra-ordinary circumstances we are playing this IPL in the UAE. The way the players have presented their skills is great,’’ said Haddin, while talking to Telangana Today from Dubai.

The players, according to Haddin, are physically in good shape. “We had solid practice for the first couple of weeks. We are now working on game specific after concentrating on individual skills in the first few days. With Kane Willliamson joining the squad after the quarantine, the team is all geared up.’’

Talking about Bayliss, Haddin said the SRH chief coach has a great understanding of the game. “Wherever he (Bayliss) goes the one thing he does that he creates an environment where the players are to play a brand of cricket that is not only successful on field but it excites everyone watching the game.’’

As for VVS Laxman, Haddin said he has known this Hyderabad cricketer for a long time. “He came out to Australia to have knee operation and spent some time in the New South Wales cricket side. His knowledge of the game is second to none. We have just to look the way he presents himself around the young batsmen. The standing he has in the game and the knowledge to hand out to the players is exceptional.’’

Haddin did agree that it is disappointing to play in front of empty stands. “However, it is good that IPL has gone ahead. IPL is always an exciting tournament. A lot of hard work went into in organising the tournament.’’

The veteran wicketkeeper was all praise for Wriddhiman Saha: “I think he is up there with Tim Paine as classical glovemen of the world. It is refreshing to see some of the catches he has taken in the sessions. Saha knows his game very, very well. He can bat at the top of the order for SRH and he has also batted smartly at the lower order. He gives a lot of flexibility as he can be used in many different areas.’’

Haddin pointed out that it is wrong to compare anyone with MS Dhoni. “I think India was blessed for long time to have someone with a standing of MS Dhoni, who was a fantastic gloveman and was also a dangerous batter.’’

On the powerful batting line up of SRH, Haddin added that they have hard hitters like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top order. “We have cricket smarts in middle order with Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson. They complement each other.’’

He said he was impressed with young talent in the team. “It is good working with these young cricketers.’’

Haddin credited Virat Kohli for the Indian team success. “Their fitness is at the top and a lot of credit should go to Virat Kohli, particularly the way he drives the team to excel on the field. They seem to be getting better and better. They are pushing for greatness and Kohli deserves a lot of credit to that.’’

The coming Test series Down Under will be a fiercely contested one as Australia under Justin Langar, have gone strength to strength. “They have wonderful group of fast bowlers.’’

But he also said India too really has a good stock of fast bowlers. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar is very smart with the ball plus Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Shami. They got their lengths right last time and it will be a great contest.’’

