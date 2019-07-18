Trevor Bayliss the new coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the highly successful Trevor Bayliss as head coach for the new season next year. The Hyderabad franchise decided to part ways with the former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody, who has been in charge of the club since 2013.

Bayliss, also an Australian, is the winning coach of the England team that won the last week’s World Cup in Lord’s. The veteran coach had recently announced that he is quitting the English job after taking over the assignment in 2015.

Bayliss, who also took England to No.1 ranking in ICC one-day ranking, had already won two IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and also won the Big Bash League and Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers. “He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward,’’ said a statement from the franchise.

The Hyderabad team thanked Moody for making an enormous impact with the franchise. He helped the team in achieving five playoff appearances over the past seven years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. “We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward.’’

