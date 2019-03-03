Trevor Noah defends joke on Indo-Pak war

By | Published: 4:46 pm

The 35-year-old comedian of South-African origin and the host of The Daily Show received a widespread criticism and faced backlash for his comments on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Trevor Noah is well-known for attacking US President Donald Trump for his racist remarks and decisions regarding immigrants.

In the widely shared video on social media, Noah said that while he hopes India and Pakistan should not have a war, it would be the “most entertaining” war if they did.

He also mocked an Indian soldier going to war by likening their war cry to Punjabi songs singing and dancing like a Bollywood star.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and said, “Trevor, as an admirer of ur work pls let me say.. the problem was not the topic of ur joke but what u chose to say. It was lazy & patronising & reeking Of first world arrogance & colonial stereotypes.. Disappointing in a person as aware as u @Trevornoah @ComedyCentral”

Comedian Mallika Dua also slammed Noah over his controversial remarks on the Indo-Pak war.

Soon after the internet stormed over Noah’s insensitive joke, he took to Twitter to justifies his comment. “Actually if you watch my stand up you’ll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that’s not what I was trying to do”.

In another tweet he said, that he finds it amazing that the joke about the conflict between the two countries is trending more than the actual conflict. He also faced criticism from Indian journalists who called him out for his tone deaf comments on what is turning out to be an increasingly senstitive topic in the Indian context.