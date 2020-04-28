Triad of life and living

By | Published: 28th Apr 2020 12:05 am 10:58 pm

Living in the face of the ongoing novel Coronavirus menace has become the most worrying phase of our times. We can’t help but wonder as to what happened to all those sciences and technologies, which have been credited with boosting healthy lifespans?

Where are all those philosophies and ideologies, which have been acclaimed to infuse hope and trust for tranquil and happy human lives? Where are all those isms and schisms of political economy and social psychology, which have been believed to fetch hassle-free living conditions to the ailing masses?

Did Thomas Hobbes forget to incorporate the signing of social contract with an unpredictable lifeless particle? Did Charles Darwin neglect the intrusion of non-living creatures into human struggle for existence? Did Karl Marx ignore the role of invisible entities in the cyclically oft-repeated bloody class conflicts? Did Jean-Paul Sartre underestimate the impact of tiny specks on the relentless human pursuit of freedom and choice?

Did Albert Camus fail to notice that the minute smuts would further worsen the human absurdity? Did Karl Jaspers overlook the inimical hand of a minuscule deadly strain in reversing the human transcendence? Did Sigmund Freud misjudge the outlandish peplomer’s threat to the libidinal self? Did Achille Mbembe undermine the diabolical power of microscopic globules in necropolitics while advocating for the amelioration of the unfortunate?

Unanswered Riddle

Where have we reached ultimately in advancing our civilisation? To us, it seems to be nowhere except to safeguard our lives, boycotting the social relations and to reassure our living securely within the precincts of home box, doing away with economic transactions deliberately and at the same time reluctantly.

Yes, how long the instant grisly interregnum lasts and in that case what strategies should we resort to has at present stood out as the one and only unanswered riddle that we are still grappling with. And finally and most critically, it is just up to us as to how we can explore suitable ways and means so that we would wriggle out of the current calamity safely.

Reasons abound which force us to own up our own failings. It is, of course, due to delayed human response to the ongoing threat of the corona that is taking the toll on the whole world. It is due to the irrational fears, which a larger portion of the global population has been nursing without attempting to act rationally. It is due to the unwarranted pensive perception at dwindling personal and national budgets with lesser attention to survival matters. It is due to the deteriorating concerns for one another out of sheer ignorance and blatant arrogance on the part of most of ourselves.

Competent Systems

Given the realities in the prevailing circumstances, I recollect the famous cosmologist Stephen Hawking’s most famous observation, which looks apt in emphasising that a unified version of all existing theories and practices can unravel the mysteries of the most mysterious universe.

As I make a sincere effort to apply the same formula to life mechanisms, I encounter myriad insightful perspectives of the giants of knowledge. However, after having blended at least some of them, we could arrive at the possibility of holding on to three seemingly competent systems, which intersperse with each other to form a holistic approach and I call it as the triad of life and living.

The first of the triad is the science of life, pertaining to knowledge about the physiological processes, including other influences as that of social-psychological interferences there into, whereby certainty of survival for the time being could be established to a considerable extent.

It encompasses all the ingredients of existential skills ranging from Darwinian adaptation to Yuval Noah Harari’s assessment of longevity through transplantations to the engineer duo Cordeiro and Wood’s futuristic feasibility of human immortality.

The second component refers to the art of life, which aims at attaining self-actualisation with the backup of purposes created, choices made, freedoms enjoyed, ambitions achieved and ultimately the meaningful life realised. Without such an aesthetic sense of creative notions, the life cycle would be akin to a mechanical wheel, which is simply set in motion but directionless. The unfulfilled moments of life will accordingly pose as the grim replica of Sartre’s nauseating experiences or Camusean dark absurdities.

And the last facet of the triad dwells on management aspect as to how best the synchronisation between the science and art parts of life could be effected. Hence, survival skills and self-actualisation inputs need to be harmonised so as to successfully get hold of an authentic life.

Fearless Path

In conclusion, the whole narrative could be summed up as follows with which every individual without exception needs to be acquainted in letter and spirit. Any omission can eventually radiate danger as a fragile weak-link in the chain.

The scientific methods of maintaining wellness ought to be adhered to rather than sticking to irrational beliefs that falsely infuse euphoric hope having less personal control. Reason-based outlook promotes well-calculated optimism, which involves a higher degree of personal control resulting not only in instilling positive expectations and self-confidence but also in resolving confusing dilemmas and anxious uncertainties particularly during the crises such as the corona disaster.

Logic, rationality, knowledge and education will help rid of irrational fears and the science-driven cautions will tackle the rational fears about the disease, paving the way for fearless modes of living.

The enlightenment that one is accountable for the betterment of others’ lives will cement the bonds of fraternity, thereby clearing the barricades in the pathway to inclusive human development.

The full utilisation of the spirit of freedom within the allowable limits in the interest of the collective and maximisation of potential in the pursuit of choices will certainly facilitate such meaningful and fruitful living, which humans can cherish for all times.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

