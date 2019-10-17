Triage Bay inagurated at SLG Hospitals

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Coinciding with World Trauma Day on October 17, SLG Hospitals, Nizampet has launched a state-of-the-art ‘Triage Bay’ in the hospital’s trauma section on Thursday.

The 25-bedded ‘Triage Bay’ is the largest such facility dedicated to trauma care in TS and AP, hospital authorities said.

Triage Bay is an important corridor in a hospital where the severity of the illnesses or injuries are assessed in case of mass casualties and the order of treatment is decided before putting the patients in the right section for the right treatment protocol. The hospital authorities said the facility will meet healthcare needs of residential colonies in and around Gachibowli and Hitech City.

“The round-the-clock-facility will be staffed with senior consultants, who will be supported by experts in the fields of neurosurgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgeons, CT surgeons and all other emergency departments,” said CEO, SLG Hospitals, Dr Ram Papa Rao.

The facility was inaugurated by Chairman, SLG Hospitals, Dandu Shivarama Raju, Somaraju, Executive Director and senior doctors.

