Trial by media

Published: 12:13 am 11:16 pm

The breathless coverage of the sudden death of Bollywood icon Sridevi by a section of electronic media exemplifies what is wrong with Indian journalism. Soon after the tragic news broke, some channels went overboard displaying an ugly race for TRP rating and desperation to attract the eyeballs. The insensitivity shown by these TV channels is shocking. Without waiting for the investigators in Dubai to ascertain the cause of death, the media launched a trial on its own based on assumptions and speculation. Crass sensationalism, peddling weird conspiracy theories, pandering to voyeuristic instincts and theatrical reconstruction of the final moments of the actor formed the key elements of this mind-numbing coverage. It is shameful that a section of the media has chosen to throw caution to the wind and disregard the basic professional ethics and decency in the mad rush to be ahead in the TRP war. While adding multiple layers of juicy conspiracy theories surrounding the 54-year-old actor’s death in the bathtub of a luxury hotel apartment in Dubai, some TV anchors took upon themselves the role of investigator, prosecutor and judge rolled into one while others came up with nauseating graphics with tasteless background score to go with it, explaining to the viewers what happened minutes before the death. This is a new low in journalism. A flurry of irresponsible and speculative reports in the Indian media prompted ‘Khaleej Times’, a leading Dubai-based publication, to issue a front page appeal to the media outlets not to jump to conclusion but wait till the investigators complete the process.

At a time when the Indian film industry and millions of Sridevi’s fans are in a state of shock and grief, the outrageous media reportage is largely focused on gossip, speculation and unsubstantiated conjectures. Panelists and anchors speculated wildly over the cause of death: steroids, surgeries, alcohol or anti-ageing treatments. Some even blamed the beauty products industry for the tragedy while some anchors stood next to the visual of a bathtub with Sridevi’s portrait hanging over it. One regional channel had a morphed visual of Sridevi lying dead in a bathtub, with her husband Boney Kapoor looking on. This channel also ran a reconstruction scene with bottles of liquor placed above the bathtub. A leading English channel lost no time in drawing a parallel with the Sunanda Pushkar case. A reporter of a regional channel played Sherlock Holmes when he jumped into a bathtub to demonstrate that there was no way anyone could have drowned in it. It is time the media did some serious introspection about the deteriorating professional standards and subjected itself to the same kind of rigorous scrutiny that it demands of others.