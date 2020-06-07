Trial ‘darsanams’ from Monday in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:33 pm

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places from June 10 after 2-day trail on June 8 and 9 in the State, Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao said on Saturday.

“Darsanams in all temples in Andhra Pradesh, except those located in containment zones, will be resumed from June 10, after a 2-day trial run on June 8 and 9, following every safety protocol issued by the State and central governments,” Rao said.

“Each devotee entering into the temple must be screened. Devotee without facemasks will not be allowed in the temples and they also need maintain a distance of 6 feet from the people. If anybody found suffering from fever will be separated from the rest of the people and the matter will be informed to health department,” added Rao.

He said that in Kanaka Durga temple, 300 devotees will be allowed for one hour. Durga temple is not in containment zone as of now, so darsanams will be allowed.

“Decision on hair tonsuring and Anna Prasadams will be taken by temple administrations. Wherever they are allowed, specific care must be taken. The Minister will take stock of the situation on June 8, when the trial run would be conducted in all temples with staff,” Rao said.

