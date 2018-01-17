Trial run of Mission Bhagiratha by Jan 26

By | Published: 12:48 am 1:01 am

Nalgonda: A trial run would be conducted for Kodandapuram Water Treatment Plant of Mission Bhagiratha in Pedda Adisharlapally mandal by January 26.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, water would be drawn from Akkampally Balancing Reservoir to supply drinking water to several villages in Devarakonda division.

According to the officials, mechanical works of the water treatment plant were almost completed. Laying pipelines and construction of overhead tanks were also getting ready for a trial run.

The setting up of the pump sets to draw water from AMRP main canal was also going on fast track. The officials were gearing up to supply drinking water to 300 villages in Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar and Munugode Assembly Constituencies.