Tribal couple murdered over land dispute in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tribal couple was allegedly brutally murdered by their relatives following some land dispute at Khirdi village in Wankidi mandal on Friday. The accused confessed to the crime and surrendered before cops.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Chandrasekhar said the deceased were identified as Rai Sidam Shyam Rao (50), a Raj Gond farmer and his wife Thara Bai (45) of Khirdi. The accused is Sedmaka Telanga Rao, brother-in-law of Shyam Rao and five others belonging to the same village.

Shyam Rao and Thara were hacked to death by Telanga Rao and his relatives using axes and other weapons when they were in the field. Telanga Rao picked up argument with Shyam as he started tilling the land measuring 9 acres land originally owned by Maru Bai, grandmother of Shyam Rao but it was in possession of the former for quite long. Telanga Rao in a fit of rage assaulted the farmer couple.

The two victims are survived by two daughters and two sons.

The incident created a flutter in the sleepy Wankidi mandal. The daughters and sons were devastated and bewailed at the bodies. It is learned that Shyam Rao tried to till the land when Maru Bai told him to do as he was her legal heir.

Asifabad Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy and DSP A Satyanarayana visited the scene of offence and found out the details of the crime.

Based on a complaint from Vilas, one of the sons of the victim, a case was registered against Telanga Rao and others. Investigations were taken up. Post-mortem of the bodies was carried out in Asifabad government hospital.

