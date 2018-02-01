Tribal deities draw lakhs to Medaram

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Mancherial: The mini altars of tribal deities, Sri Sammakka Saralamma, erected in Mancherial, Srirampur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur and Itikyala, were packed to the brim on the second day of the biennial fair on Thursday.

Devotees belonging to not only the urban parts but different pockets camped at venues by erecting makeshift tents. They formed serpentine queue lines for darshan.

In Mancherial, alters of the tribal goddesses were created on the banks of Godavari near Sri Gouthameshwara Swami temple. They saw nearly 2 lakh devotees on day 2, while one lakh pilgrims visited the holy place on Wednesday. They were camping around the venue under the tents made of tarpaulins.

Yegganna Aga Rao, one of the members of organising committee of Sri Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, said elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the fair, spending Rs 3 lakh. Showers, toilets, tents and lights were arranged. Similarly, rooms for arranged for facilitating women to change dresses. Security measures were made for avoiding any untoward incidents.

The holy places situated at coal belt towns — Srirampur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur and Itikyala — were swarmed by thousands of devotees belonging to neighboring habitations. Coal miners and their family members performed special prayers and offered respects to the deities. They presented jaggery equivalent to the weight of their family members as a token of gratitude. Some of them even sacrificed chickens and goats.

TSRTC operated special buses from the towns to the venues of the fair. Traffic restrictions were imposed for easing movement of devotees. Parking lots were formed. Hundreds of policemen were deployed as part of bandobust. The holy places were brought under the surveillance with cops installing CCTV cameras.