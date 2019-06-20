Tribal farmer dies of lightning in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Adilabad: A 45-year old Adivasi farmer died after being struck by lightning when he was working in his agriculture field at Luxettipet village in Utnoor mandal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mesram Maruthi who was killed on the spot while sowing sesame seeds.The body was shifted to Utnoor government hospital for post-mortem. He was survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. Based on a complaint by the wife of the victim, a case was registered.