Tribal farmer murdered in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Mancherial: A farmer was murdered by his relative following a brawl between two over a petty issue in Sungupanthulugudem, a tribal hamlet in Rottapalli village in Kasipet mandal on Sunday.

Devapur Sub Inspector N Devaiah said that the deceased Mesram Mothiram, 45, an aboriginal farmer of the hamlet and accused was Athram Yada Rao, a relative of Mothiram belonging to the similar hamlet.

Mothiram had serious head injuries after being knocked down by Yada Rao during a tiff with the former over some minor issue on Friday. He was shifted to a hospital where he breathed last. They both were in inebriated condition at the time of incident. The farmer is survived by a wife and three sons.

Police registered a case against Yada Rao under the Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

