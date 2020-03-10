Tribal girl ends life in Adilabad over marriage proposal

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Adilabad: A teenaged tribal girl ended life by consuming some pesticide as she was depressed when her parents fixed her marriage against her will, at Marapaguda village in Narnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Narnoor Sub-Inspector M Vijay said that the deceased was Thodasam Rajanika (19), daughter of Jallu, a Raj Gond laborer from Marapaguda. Rajanika resorted to the drastic step when she was in her maternal uncle’s residence at Chittaguda hamlet under Jhari gram panchayat in the morning.

She was immediately shifted to Narnoor primary health centre. She breathed her last when being rushed to another government hospital of Puttur after her medical condition was deteriorated. Sources said that the girl was staying idle after studying up to Class VII. Her parents finalized a match and her wedding was slated March 17. Based on a complaint from father of Rajanika, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations got underway.

