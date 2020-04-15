Tribal girl killed in wild boar attack in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Kothagudem: A tribal girl has died in a wild boar attack in the forests of Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, Sode Kavitha, a resident of Pusuguppa village on the borders of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, went into the forests for collecting Mahua (Ippa puvvu) flowers along with two children of the village.

While the three were collecting the flowers, a wild boar attacked Kavitha and inflicted bleeding injuries in her chest and other parts. The two children and a youngster who was also collecting Mahua flowers in the forest pelted stones and chased away the wild boar.

Later the injured girl was taken to the village and then to a government hospital at Cherla where she died while undergoing treatment. The villagers alleged that delay in providing treatment caused the death of the girl.

It was said that the wild boar which attacked the tribal girl was injured with an arrow on Tuesday and the creature, which escaped death, was moving in the forest in frenzy. Forest officials and the local police visited the village and launched investigation.

