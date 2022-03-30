Tribal hamlets across Telangana get three phase power

Hyderabad: At least 3,000 tribal hamlets located deep in forest areas and other places across the State are being supplied with three phase power, and efforts are also on to improve road connectivity and basic infrastructure facilities to these inhabitations.

The State Government has identified 3,146 tribal hamlets in different areas for supply of three phase power at an estimated cost of Rs.250 crore. Of these, about 3,000 tribal hamlets are already being supplied with three phase power and efforts are being expedited to complete the works in the remaining hamlets.

Special Chief Secretary (Forests) A Shanthi Kumari held a video conference to review the project works with tribal welfare, electricity and forest department officials here on Wednesday.

Electricity department officials said that among the remaining hamlets, 46 in Adilabad, 98 in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 42 in Nirmal and 27 in Bhadadri Kothagudem districts are yet to get three phase power supply.

“All the works in these villages will be completed in a month and power supply will be extended,” Shanthi Kumari said.

PCCF RM Dobriyl said forest department officials were taking all measures to ensure early disposal of applications for permissions. However, if the required documents are produced in the prescribed formats, then the application processing would be completed at the earliest, he said.

Tribal welfare department Secretary Christina Chongthu said the State government plans to extend three phase power supply to tribal hamlets, besides road connectivity and provision of basic infrastructure facilities, should be completed with proper coordination between different departments.

