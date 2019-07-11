Tribal murdered by a minor, youngster in Asifabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Asifabad: A 58-year-old tribal man was killed by a minor and another youngster following a fight when they were in an inebriated state at Maddurmodi Kannepalli hamlet under Gadalapalli village in Tiryani mandal on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the offenders surrendered to policemen on Thursday. The accused are learnt to be in the custody of cops.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that the deceased was Soyam Jangu, a farmer, and the accused were Kursinga Suresh (16) and Athram Bapu (30), natives of Madaramodi village.

Jangu died on the spot when Bapu and Suresh hit him on his head with a large bamboo stick and also a boulder. His body was dumped by the two in a stream. The three had consumed liquor and had a fight over some petty issue. In a fit of rage, the duo thrashed Jangu. They were having community lunch at the time of the incident.

The victim has no wife, but is survived by an adopted son Soyam Bojjarao. Based on a complaint lodged by Bojjarao, a case was registered against Suresh and Bapu under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. Investigations are under way.

