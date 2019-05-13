Tribal people threaten to boycott poll in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Kothagudem: Adivasi voters at Garimellapadu in Chunchupalli mandal in Kothagudem district have threatened to boycott polls. This being the second time in recent times they were doing so. The villagers on Monday displayed a flexi-banner at their village declaring that they would not cast their votes in the third phase of ZPTC-MPTC polls scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Garimellapadu with around 60 households has about 200 voters. The residents have staged a demonstration at the village and shouted slogans against the officials and in support of their demands.

They complained that government sometime back had taken away their lands for setting up a nursery under ITDA, Bhadrachalam, and promised jobs for the villagers in the nursery. But neither work nor wages were being offered regularly.

Representations were given to local officials to Ministers but to no use. In the past the villagers were used to be hired directly by ITDA. Now the work was being offered under NREGS, which was not regular and the same was the case of wages, alleged a resident, Veeraiah.

It might be recalled that a day before Parliament elections, on April 10 the villagers have staged demonstration at their village declaring that they would not cast their votes in the election.

On April 11, Chunchupalli tahsildar Nagubai and MDO Ramesh have persuaded the residents to withdraw poll boycott and promised, through a written undertaking, to resolve their problems.

“Both the politicians and officials have time and again cheating us. This time we would fall fray to their tactics. The officials even after giving us a written undertaking failed to honour it” the residents said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.