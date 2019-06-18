Tribal Welfare Department invites applications from coaches

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare Department, Telangana, which is developing model sports schools in Mahabubabad, Adilabad, Kothagudem and Asifabad districts, is inviting applications from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports coaches who have undergone one year diploma course in athletics, kabbadi, volleyball, handball, basketball, archery, kho-kho and hockey.

Qualified candidates can apply with their resume through mail (sportsofficertwd@gmail.com) or in person at Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank with necessary documents before June 27. Application format can be downloaded from the website www.twd.telangana.gov.in. For further details, contact Ph: 9247267050.