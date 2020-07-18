Tribal woman delivers baby midway to hospital in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Kothagudem: A pregnant tribal woman of a remote village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem delivered a child in the forests while on her way to hospital on Saturday.

It is said that the woman Kovvasi Aithe of Yerrampadu village had labour pains. Since there was no mobile network to call an ambulance and no proper road connectivity to the village, the woman’s husband Kovvasi Masa and Asha worker Somamma carried her in their hands to shift her to the hospital.

After walking for nearly three kilometres with the pregnat woman in labour pain through the forest, they reached Chennaram village where a local youth found the mobile signal and called 108 ambulance service. However, by the time the ambulance arrived, the woman gave birth to a baby boy with the assistance of the Asha worker.

Later the woman was shifted to Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam for better medical care.

