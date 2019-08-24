Tribal woman murdered in Araku Valley

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: A tribal woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Araku Valley of the agency area in the district.

The body of Pushpa, a resident of Chinalabugudu village, was found at Sarabaguda near the junction leading to Sarada School on Saturday morning. The locals who identified the body informed the police who began investigation.

It is said that one Mahesh of Bosubeda village had an affair with Pushpa although he already had a wife Rajeswari and two children. The family members of the first wife’ resisted the marriage and the elders effected a truce.

However, with Pushpa’s murder, the parents of the latter staged a dharna in front of the Araku Valley police station alleging that Rajeswari’s family members had murdered Pushpa and demanded they be punished.

