Tribals allege discrimination against Adivasis in RIMS-Adilabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Adilabad: A handful of tribals and kin of a pregnant woman, who died while being treated, staged a dharna with the body and seeking justice here on Friday. They held the doctors responsible for her death. Puraka Jayasheela (24), a resident of Indervelli died while undergoing treatment in RIMS on Thursday night.

Sources said that the tribals and family members of Jayasheela gathered in front of the medical institution and staged a sit-in, alleging that the doctors of RIMS were discriminating ethnic tribes and were showing negligence in providing treatment to them at the facility. They demanded stern action against the doctor who treated the tribal woman.

They later submitted a representation to Collector A Sridevasena requesting her to take action against the doctor and to prevent bias against the tribals in providing medical services to Adivasis in RIMS. They dropped a copy of the representation at the director of RIMS as well. It is learned that the Collector assured to look into the issue.

Dr Balaram, director of RIMS-Adilabad told Telangana Today that that the woman was admitted to the institution four days back and was an anemic and had high blood pressure. He stated that they tried hard to save her but in vain. An inquiry will be conducted into the incident. Action will be taken against the doctor based on the findings, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .