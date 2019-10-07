Tribals asked to vote for TRS in Huzurnagar by-poll

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Suryapet: Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavathi Rathod on Monday asked the tribals to vote for TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-election from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, keeping in mind the pro-tribal initiatives of the TRS government.

Addressing an an election campaign meeting at Hemla Thanda in the constituency, Sathyavathi Rathod said the TRS government upgraded thandas into gram panchayats, a long cherished dream of tribals in the State. The government initiative will help in comprehensive development of the thandas, she said, adding that the State government had also taken up several other measures for the welfare of tribals.

MLC and TRS in-charge for Huzurnagar by-election Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that Congress had used the tribal as a vote bank and neglected the welfare of tribals in the State. During his tenure as MLA of Huzurnagar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy had not worked for the development of thandas in the constituency. “Uttam Kumar Reddy is now seeking tribal votes for his wife and Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi with making all kinds of promises,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said the TRS candidate will win the by-election by a huge margin of votes. “Victory of TRS candidate would lead to development of the constituency,” he added.

