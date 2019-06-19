Tribals assured help by ZP Chairperson-elect in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The aboriginal tribals evicted from a reserve forest in Kaghaznagar Forest Division, were rehabilitated in a government hostel in Wankidi mandal centre on Wednesday. They again launched a protest seeking agriculture lands as promised by foresters at the earliest.

However, ZP Chairperson-elect Kova Laxmi, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy visited the hostel and interacted with the tribals. They assured the disgruntled tribals that their concerns would be addressed soon. They told the Adivasis they would take steps to ensure justice for them.

It may be recalled that authorities of Forest Department shifted 16 families from Kolam Gondi village to a timber depot for illegally encroaching upon reserve forest in the Kaghaznagar forest division on June 12. However, High Court directed officials to provide shelter and agriculture land after being moved by Civil Liberties body on June 16. It set a deadline of six months.

