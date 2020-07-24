Sircilla: Tribals prevent forest officials from planting trees in podu lands

By | Published: 12:43 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Mild tension prevailed near Nimmapalli of Konaraopet mandal when tribals prevented forest officials from planting saplings in podu lands. Police officials deployed huge police force to control agitating tribals.

Troubles began protesting when forest officials reached the spot to plant saplings as part of the Haritha Haram programme on Friday morning.

After coming to know about the incident, about 80 tribals including women from Uru thanda and other habitations rushed to the spot and entered an argument with officials.

They questioned forest officials’ decision to plant trees in the land wherein they were doing podu cultivation during the last 30 years. They wanted the authorities to issue land ownership pattas to them.

Forest officials informed the Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, who deployed a huge police force.

Police led by DSP Chandrakanth, three Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors and about 100 constables rushed the spot and controlled tribals from disturbing forest officials.

About 80 tribals from Uru thanda and other villages were cultivating podu in about 200 acres of forest land by felling down trees. The land has been under the control of tribals during the last 30 years.

Divisional Forest Office, Vemulawada, Venugopal made it clear that it was illegal to occupy forest land. They have decided to plant trees in the area to protect forest land.

Despite tribals’ protest, forest officials are continuing the tree plantation process.

