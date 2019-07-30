Tribunal directs ED to release Jagan properties

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to release the attached properties belonging to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharathi Reddy and others.

The tribunal’s order brought the much-needed relief to Jagan.

The ED had attached the properties worth over Rs 746 crore in connection with a money laundering case. It booked the case against Jagan, his wife and other allied companies in August 2011 after the Central Bureau of Investigation booked a case in the same month.

The attached properties include Rs 569.57 crore belonging to Jaganmohan Reddy and Group, Rs 22.31 crore of Bharathi Reddy and Rs 154.29 crore of M/s Bharathi Cements Corporation Private Limited and Group. The tribunal pointed out some gaps in the investigation conducted by the ED and its move to attach the properties of Jaganmohan Reddy, his wife and other related companies.

